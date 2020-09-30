Elizabeth "Lib" Yost Whitworth
December 11, 1927 - September 28, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Elizabeth "Lib" Yost Whitworth, 92, peacefully passed away at Rice Estate on September 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Pastor Tony Metze officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Good Shepherd Room one hour prior to the service at the church. All are welcome to join as we practice social distancing and face coverings.
For those who are unable to attend in person, livestream services will be begin at 1:55 p.m. on the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Born December 11, 1927 in Gastonia, NC and raised in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. John L. Yost, Sr. and Eva Dunning Yost. Her family later moved to Columbia where she graduated from Columbia High School at the age of 17.
Mrs. Whitworth earned her bachelor's degree in music from Newberry College. She is predeceased by her husband, Wallace E. Whitworth, whom she met at Newberry, where he was hall of fame student athlete. They married in July 1949.
After graduation she was a homemaker and volunteer, followed by over two decades as the Circulation Supervisor at the Richland Library.
A longtime and faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, she served on the church council, sang in the choir, and was a member of WELCA. Lib was also a former member of Home Arts Club.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her brother, Rev. Dr. John L. Yost, Jr.
Survivors include her sons, Wallace E. Whitworth, Jr. of Chambersburg, PA and John Robert Whitworth (Melody) of Columbia; two granddaughters, Lindsey Whitworth Smotherman (Adam) of Clemson, and Lauren Elizabeth Whitworth of Columbia; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Caroline Smotherman; and former daughter-in-law; Janice Reynolds Whitworth of Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1715 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201 or to the music department at Newberry College, 2100 College Street, Newberry, SC 29108.
