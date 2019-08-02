Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Dean Boular. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Ella Dean Boular COLUMBIA - Ms. Ella Dean Boular, was born March 24th, 1938 to Ezel and Daisy Dreher Boular in State Park, South Carolina. She was the younger of two children. She dedicated her life to the Lord at an early age at Zion Canaan Baptist Church. She was educated in the public schools of Richland County, South Carolina. Ms. Boular graduated from C.A. Johnson High School in 1955. She went on to pursue a bachelor's degree in Education at Benedict College and went on to pursue a master's in education from the South Carolina State University. Ms. Boular began her rewarding career as an educator at Burgess Landrum School in Millen, Georgia. She went on to teach at the historic schools, Lexington Rosenwald Elementary, McCrorey Liston Elementary, and Gordon Elementary. Ms. Boular's career in education occurred during segregation and continued during the troubles of integration in South Carolina schools. Ms. Ella leaves to mourn her passing: one sister, Ezelma Ruth (Lloyd) Watkins; three children, Felicia Abigail Mack (Curtis) Hopkins, Eddie Mack Jr, and Kevin Ezel Mack; four grandchildren, Curtis (Malaika) Hopkins II, Terrill (Hope) Hopkins, Christina Hopkins, and Daniel Hopkins; eight great-grandchildren, two special "little" sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and caring friends. The homegoing service for Ms. Ella Dean Boular will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 - 11:00 AM, Zion Canaan Baptist Church, 7820 Farrow Road with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

Ella Dean Boular COLUMBIA - Ms. Ella Dean Boular, was born March 24th, 1938 to Ezel and Daisy Dreher Boular in State Park, South Carolina. She was the younger of two children. She dedicated her life to the Lord at an early age at Zion Canaan Baptist Church. She was educated in the public schools of Richland County, South Carolina. Ms. Boular graduated from C.A. Johnson High School in 1955. She went on to pursue a bachelor's degree in Education at Benedict College and went on to pursue a master's in education from the South Carolina State University. Ms. Boular began her rewarding career as an educator at Burgess Landrum School in Millen, Georgia. She went on to teach at the historic schools, Lexington Rosenwald Elementary, McCrorey Liston Elementary, and Gordon Elementary. Ms. Boular's career in education occurred during segregation and continued during the troubles of integration in South Carolina schools. Ms. Ella leaves to mourn her passing: one sister, Ezelma Ruth (Lloyd) Watkins; three children, Felicia Abigail Mack (Curtis) Hopkins, Eddie Mack Jr, and Kevin Ezel Mack; four grandchildren, Curtis (Malaika) Hopkins II, Terrill (Hope) Hopkins, Christina Hopkins, and Daniel Hopkins; eight great-grandchildren, two special "little" sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and caring friends. The homegoing service for Ms. Ella Dean Boular will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 - 11:00 AM, Zion Canaan Baptist Church, 7820 Farrow Road with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

