Ella Mae Matthews Dragun
1924 - 2020
October 10, 1924 - November 15, 2020
Blythewood, South Carolina - Blythewood—A cryptside service for Ella will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Bush River Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The Reverend Paul Allen will officiate.
Ella was born in Cumberland County, NC on October 10, 1924, to the late Fred Matthews and Lula Jones Matthews. She passed away on November 15, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. She worked for Civil Service in Logistics for 33 years retiring from Ft. Jackson.
Surviving are her three daughters, Raisa Davis, Julia Dragun, and Galina Lyons; son, Albert R. Dragun, Jr.; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased in death by her husband of 47 years, Albert R. Dragun, Sr., and son, James D. Conroy.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or curealz.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com



Published in The State on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Service
01:00 PM
Bush River Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
