Ella Frances McLeod WEST COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ella Frances McLeod, 80, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with interment at 2:00 p.m. in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. Mrs. McLeod was born March 28, 1938 in Ashwood community of Lee County, SC, and passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Janie Ruth Moody and George Edward Flowers. Mrs. McLeod loved her family, traveling and people. She is survived by her husband, Hughey McLeod; grandson, Lyle Konkiel; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; special niece, Jenny McCutchen (Gregg); numerous nieces and nephews and son-in-law, Walter Pitcher. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia Gale Pitcher; one brother and four sisters. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019