Ella Simons COLIMBIA - Ella Simons 93, Columbia. Celebration of Life Services for Ella Simons will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Antioch AME Zion Church, with interment to follow at Antioch AME Zion Church Cemetery. Mrs. Simons will lie in state one hour prior to the service. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4:00 -8:00 pm at JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel. Mrs. Ella Simons leaves to cherish her loving memories, her surviving children, William (Janet) Simons, Mildred (Roosevelt) Patterson, Raymond (Ada) Simons, Erby (Gloria) Simons, Ella (Sam) Williams, Begetia (Lester Eric) Budden, Earlene (Larry) Scott, Andrew Elliot (Charla) Simons and Linnetta (Antwuan Archie) Simons; two brothers, Mr. Willie Kelly, Jr (Corrine) and Mr. Charlie Kelly; twenty-five grandchildren, forty-two great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Jan. 7, 2020