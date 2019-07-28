Ella Mae Kelly Till COLUMBIA - Ella Mae Kelly Till, 81, passed away Tuesday July 23, 2019. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Baptist Church. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Till was born on August 27, 1937, in Prosperity, SC; she was a daughter of the late Roy M. and Cora Dominick Kelly. She was a 1958 graduate of The South Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing and retired after 42 years of being a registered nurse for Baptist Medical Center. She is survived by her children, Vera Iris Cruice (Greg) of Jacksonville, FL, Richard H. Till, Jr. (Jennifer) of Columbia ; brother, Frank Kelly (Chris) of Lake Zurich, IL; and her sisters, Ruth Cannon (Jim) of Spartanburg and Kate Sightler of Gaston. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Till was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hayden Till, Sr.; two brothers, Earl Kelly, John Kelly; and her sister, Grace Frick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Rd. Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on July 28, 2019