Ella Mae Corbett Trapp COLUMBIA - Ella Mae Corbett Trapp was born in Columbia SC to the late Deacon William M. Corbett and Frances Taylor Corbett, December 23, 1947. She was the seventh born of 13 children. Ella Mae entered into eternal rest June 20, 2019 at the Prisma Health Care with family by her side. She was educated in Richland County School District and graduated from C.A. Johnson High School, Class of 1967. She worked faithfully at the now Hanson Brick, formerly known as Richtex Brick and as a cook at various restaurants. She was also head cook at Bethlehem Baptist Church, College Place until her health failed. Cherishing her memories are her husband of 42 years, Willie Trapp; her children, Garry Alien Corbett, Audrey Doretha Allison, Edna Regina Allison, and Robert Gene Allison, Jr. (Tiffany); step children, Willis Venson (Deborah) Trapp, and Vickie Trapp; siblings, Virgie Lee Corbett Johnson, Thomas (Willie Mae) Corbett, Josephine "Vera" Corbett Clark, Henry (Marva) Corbett, Clayton Corbett, Alphonso John Corbett, Gloria Corbett Miller, and Melvin William (Delphine) Corbett; three brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, a godson, James A. Dobbs, Jr.; 13 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Mrs. Ella Mae Corbett Trapp will be held Tuesday June 25, 2019 , 2:00 PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1028 Eastman Street with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

