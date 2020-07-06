Ella Ward COLUMBIA - Ella Ward, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who spent a two-decade career at New York City Transit, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 30, 2020 in Lexington, S.C. Ella Hardy was born on July 30, 1936, in Union, New Jersey, just west of Newark. She was the youngest of six children born to Joseph Hardy and Betty Jackson Hardy Overton. Ella graduated with honors from George Washington High School in 1953 and got a job in data entry for the Borden Ice Cream Co., where she worked for a couple of years before beginning a 20-year career at New York City Transit. She married the love of her life, Lonnie, in New York on June 14, 1958. They were longtime members of the Cherry Grove Missionary Baptist Church family in Darlington, S.C. In addition to her husband Lonnie Jr., daughters, Denine Ward-Johnson (Glennith) and Karyn Ward, Ella is survived by her sister Ardelia, her brother Malachi "Lorenzo" Hardy (Gloria), six grandchildren (Dominique Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Christian Johnson, Gabrielle Johnson, Krysta James, and Marlayna Fennell), two great-grandchildren (Amir Anderson and Armoni Miller (Seth) and a host of nieces and nephews and many other extended family members. Mrs. Ward will have a private service at her home church with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com
