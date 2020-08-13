Ellen Faye Wood Roberts COLUMBIA - Ellen Faye Wood Roberts, 85, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Born November 10, 1934 in Wallace, NC, she was the eldest daughter of Troy W and Hazel Blanton Wood. Always responsible, she worked from a young age at her home place and graduated from Pender Lee High school. She married soon afterward to the love of her life, Lee Jennings Roberts of Chester County, SC. They enjoyed 41 beautiful years of marriage, earning admiration and respect from others in and outside the family for exemplifying what true and sacrificial love, loyalty, and support looks like in a marriage. Faye was blessed with artistic and creative skills, which she enjoyed applying to gardening, cooking, painting, floral arranging, needlework, and freelance interior decorating. She loved helping people beautify their homes and made many friendships over the years through her clients as she applied her skill and creativity in design and sewing. Faye served as a docent for the Historic Columbia foundation and was a faithful member, deacon, choir member and involved in several church committees at St. Andrews Baptist Church for over 50 years. Though small in stature, Faye had a deep faith in her Lord Jesus and shared that faith freely through her words and actions. She loved her family and church very much, finding love, acceptance, and support throughout the many blessings and challenges in life. She was predeceased by her husband, Lee and is survived by her daughter, Susan Roberts King of Charlotte, NC; granddaughters, Madison King (Daniel Rutherford) and Morgan Ainsworth (Josh); son, Doug Roberts of Irmo (Mandy); grandsons, Parker and Ben Roberts; sister, Nan Wood Hall; brother, Sam Wood; sisters-in-law, Adine Roberts and Lois Roberts (Jim); and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Larry and Terry Wood, both of Wallace, NC. The Roberts and King families would like to extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Generations of Chapin, the doctors and staff at Prisma Health - Richland, and Faye's wonderful friends and extended family who cared for and loved her well. A service led by Dr. Ronald "Dee" Vaughan will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bush River Memorial Gardens with interment immediately following. Masks are required. The service will also be live-streamed on Dunbar Funeral Home Dutch Fork's Facebook page or visiting www.dunbarfunerals.com
. The family requests no flowers however memorials may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church flower committee 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC, 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com