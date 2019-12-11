Ellen Irene Fox MONETTA - Ellen Irene Fox, 83, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 14, at Ridge Spring Cemetery with Rev. Daniel McGaha officiating. Visitation will be held after the service. Mrs. Fox was born in Samaria, SC, daughter of the late George and Estelle Kneece Bolin Burgess. Surviving are her son, Randy Fox; daughter and son-in-law, Donna (Crys) Lybrand; brother, John Henry Burgess; grandchildren, Brad (Kelly) Rushton, Brittany (Daniel) McGaha, and Blake Lybrand. She was preceded in death by husband, Edwin Carroll "Buck" Fox; daughter, Diane Winstead; eight sisters and four brothers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . The family would like to give a special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Dec. 11, 2019