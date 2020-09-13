1/1
Ellen Mary Witson
Ellen Mary Witson CAMDEN - A Zoom memorial service for Ellen Mary Witson, 61, will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. through The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1285 Kershaw Hwy, Camden, S.C. 29020. Mrs. Witson passed away on September 9, 2020. Born in Maspeth, N.Y., she was the daughter of Frank B. Fellmann and Julia H. Meyer. Her joy in life was sharing Bible truths with others and helping them to learn what she herself appreciated for over fifty years. Surviving are her beloved husband of 29 years, Carl Witson; sisters, Roseann Fellmann and Jewel Dietz; brother-in-law, Robert Dietz; nieces and nephews, Tony Dietz, Leanne Misek, Brian Dietz, Melissa Dietz, Joseph Dietz; and many cousins. She was predeceased by brothers, Frank and Mathew.

Published in The State on Sep. 13, 2020.
