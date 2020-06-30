Ellen Merrill
Ellen Merrill ROCK HILL- Mrs. Ellen Millwood Merrill, formerly of Columbia, SC and recently of Harbor Chase, Rock Hill, SC passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Harbor Chase at the age of 94. Due to the Coronavirus, there will be a private service for the family. Ellen was born in Clover, SC, to the late Eunice Bryant Millwood and John Henry Millwood. She earned her Associate's Degree from the Rock Hill College of Commerce. After marrying Naval Officer John Lewis Merrill of Boston, Mass., the couple resided in Columbia, SC. She was her church secretary at Park Street Baptist Church and upon the death of her husband was employed in the Accounting Department of the University of South Carolina, where she worked well into her 80s before retiring. Ellen was a long standing member of the First Baptist Church of Columbia. She was a Sunday school teacher, trained teams for Bible drill competition, she loved her cats that grew to outstanding sizes; she also loved birds and leaves and rocks which she collected. She was an avid walker for 50 years, and collected so much change that she found enough for new walking shoes. Ellen enjoyed traveling with friends to Europe and all over the United States. Although she was quiet and reserved, she made many friends drawn to her by her smile and kind manner. Mrs. Merrill was preceded in death by her sisters: Kathleen Millwood Tobin and Margaret Buchanan Curtis; and her brother, Richard Alexander Millwood whose wife Barbara lives in Philadelphia. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Jun. 30, 2020.
