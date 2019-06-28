Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Moore Byarsm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Moore Byars LEXINGTON Ellen Moore Byars was born August 19, 1931 in Conway, SC and passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Mary Cross and William Gatewood Moore. Mrs. Byars was a member of Holy Cross Faith Memorial Church. She graduated from USC with a Bachelor's degree. She loved UNC basketball. She also enjoyed many travels abroad, including trips with her husband and his Converse College students for their "London Term". She enjoyed reading and cooking, and even published a cook book based on Murrells Inlet seafood. She loved her large family and living in Murrells Inlet in retirement. Mrs. Byars is survived by her sons, John William Byars (Susan), David Patton Byars (Pam), Thomas Johnston Byars, Custis Moore Byars (Frances), Luther Parris Byars II (Drea), William Gatewood Byars; grandchildren, Luther Parris Byars III, Eleanor Moore Byars, Copeland Perry Byars, Melissa Campbell Byars, Parris McNeal Byars, Louisa Buist Byars, Patton Custis Byars and her brother, William Gatewood Moore. She was predeceased by her husband, John Arthur Byars and sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Horton. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Faith Memorial Church, 88 Baskervill Dr., Pawleys Island, SC 29585.

