Ellen Rebecca Hendrix Williams LEXINGTON E. Rebecca H. Williams, 84, was born December 9, 1935 and passed on to be with Jesus Monday, February 3, 2020. Known to many as Becky, Rebecca was born in Lexington, SC, the daughter of the late George Robert Hendrix Sr. and Leda Mae Corley Hendrix. Becky was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Owen. Mrs. Williams is survived by her three daughters, LedaAnn (Marvin) Newman, Melanie (George) Ronan, and Rebecca (Jason) Smith; 8 grandsons, Jake and Josh Newman, Cass, Liam, and Evan Ronan, Jay, Hendrix, and Cole Smith; sister, Gayle (Jerry) Williamson and brother, George (Bengie) Hendrix and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by sister, Roberta (Tom) Ross and brothers, Harold (Lou) and Carroll (Alice) Hendrix. Becky was a faithful servant to her family and loved spending time with her daughters and treasured grandsons whom she truly adored. One of Becky's greatest passions was spending countless hours in her beautiful yard that she and her husband cared for together. She enjoyed quilting and just being at her home of 60 years. Becky worked faithfully alongside her husband to found and operate Owen Williams Heating and Air Conditioning for 30 years. She served her church faithfully in many capacities throughout her life including president of the ECW as well as a Founding-member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Cayce and then St. Alban's Episcopal in Lexington. Becky also served as organist at both churches for many years. Becky was a devoted wife, mother, and Meemaw. She was greatly loved by her family and will be immeasurably missed. The family would like to thank Phyllis Hughes for her caring dedication, compassion and becoming mom's "good friend" over the last several months. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Alban's Episcopal Church, 403 Park Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Caughman-Harmon Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 11, 2020