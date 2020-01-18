Ellen Wise Lominick ORANGEBURG - Ellen Wise Lominick, 69, of Pomaria, died January 17, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center. Born in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of the late George Calvin Wise, Sr.and Jean Scharler Wise. She retired from Pinner Clinic and was a member of St. Philip's Lutheran Church. She loved her pets and enjoyed spending time outside riding on the golf cart. She is survived by her husband,Chris Lominick; a son, Ryan S. Griffin of St. Matthews; a daughter, Jennifer L. Griffin of Columbia; a step-son, Chad C. Lominick of Columbia; a brother, George Calvin Wise, Jr. of Bishopville; grandchildren, Cole Griffin and Cameron Griffin. She was predeceased by a sister, Ann Trotter. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Philip's Lutheran Church by the Rev. Terry Amick. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Philip's Lutheran Church, Family Life Center, 2461 St. Philip's Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108. Condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.mcswainevans.com
Published in The State on Jan. 18, 2020