Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Wolfe Stelle. View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel 820 W Dunbar Rd W. Columbia , SC 29170 (803)-755-3527 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel 820 W Dunbar Rd W. Columbia , SC 29170 View Map Funeral 3:00 PM Faith Lutheran Church 1717 Platt Springs Road West Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Wolfe Steele WEST COLUMBIA Ellen Wolfe Steele, 96, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born May 30, 1923 in Sandy Run, SC to the late Pearl Muller and John A. Wolfe. Ellen had a degree in Cosmetology and worked over 50 years as a teacher, instructor and examiner on the State Board of Cosmetology. She was the owner of Cornell Arms Beauty Salon for a number of years. Ellen, or better known as Nana to family and friends, was well loved and respected by all who knew her. She was the matriarch of her family. She was also the oldest living member of Faith Lutheran Church. She could often be found listening to a Carolina game or visiting with one of her extended family. In her earlier years, she enjoyed fishing, dancing, traveling and following Little League baseball. She was active in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 641. Ellen was predeceased by her loving husband of forty-four years, Marion Fritz Steele, Sr.; beloved sister, Emmie Bozard; and oldest grandson, Edward (Eddie) O. Smith, Jr. She is survived by her children, Marion F. Steele, Jr. (Gloria), Sandra S. Smith (Butch), Rodger A. Steele (Karen), and Mike W. Steele (Joan). She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. The funeral will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Webb Belangia and Rev. Emily Willhide at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, SC 29169. Following the service, burial will be at Southland Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be; Craig Steele, Rodger Steele, Jr., Adam Steele, Brett Tynes, Trey Belangia, C.J. Steele, Derek Whisenhunt, Alex Whisenhunt, Ken Tynes and Geoff Calabrese. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.

Ellen Wolfe Steele WEST COLUMBIA Ellen Wolfe Steele, 96, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born May 30, 1923 in Sandy Run, SC to the late Pearl Muller and John A. Wolfe. Ellen had a degree in Cosmetology and worked over 50 years as a teacher, instructor and examiner on the State Board of Cosmetology. She was the owner of Cornell Arms Beauty Salon for a number of years. Ellen, or better known as Nana to family and friends, was well loved and respected by all who knew her. She was the matriarch of her family. She was also the oldest living member of Faith Lutheran Church. She could often be found listening to a Carolina game or visiting with one of her extended family. In her earlier years, she enjoyed fishing, dancing, traveling and following Little League baseball. She was active in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 641. Ellen was predeceased by her loving husband of forty-four years, Marion Fritz Steele, Sr.; beloved sister, Emmie Bozard; and oldest grandson, Edward (Eddie) O. Smith, Jr. She is survived by her children, Marion F. Steele, Jr. (Gloria), Sandra S. Smith (Butch), Rodger A. Steele (Karen), and Mike W. Steele (Joan). She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. The funeral will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Webb Belangia and Rev. Emily Willhide at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, SC 29169. Following the service, burial will be at Southland Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be; Craig Steele, Rodger Steele, Jr., Adam Steele, Brett Tynes, Trey Belangia, C.J. Steele, Derek Whisenhunt, Alex Whisenhunt, Ken Tynes and Geoff Calabrese. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close