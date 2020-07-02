Ellis F. Temples BATESBURG - Our father, Ellis F. Temples, left us Monday morning, June 29, 2020, after a short period of rapid decline. He was born August 25, 1918, and would have been 102 in August. Our mother, Girlie Turner Temples, is still with us and is 96 years. He was the son of Jacob Seabron and Palm Corley Temples. He graduated from Sardis High School, Saluda, SC, and enlisted in the army during WWII. He served in one of the last horse mounted army cavalry units. After being discharged, he came to Columbia, SC, to learn the masonry trade with his uncle. He and our mother started T&T Masonry which they ran until late in his life when he began teaching masonry at John G. Richards School for the State of SC. After he retired, they moved to their farm in Saluda where he enjoyed gardening, cutting grass, bush hogging around the pond and fishing. They had a large family with one daughter and four sons. He loved his family, his church and his friends. He was a lifelong Baptist having been a member of Northside Baptist Church in West Columbia and his final church, Sardis Baptist. He was a Deacon and served in many leadership positions in the church. He was generous to friends and strangers alike. When someone needed help he was the first one there to help and the last one to leave. When he saw something that needed doing he just went ahead and did it. He loved his children and grandchildren and he and our mother went to many grandparent's days, football games, dance recitals, and birthday parties. He carried hard candy in his pockets and little ones knew he would have something for them Daddy is survived by his wife, Girlie Turner Temples, daughter, Eva Lynn Temples Hill (Len), sons, Leon Fuller Temples, Sammy E. Temples (Robin), Jesse W. Temples (Debra), and Joel S. Temples (Linda). He left behind thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Nora Temples, Leota McKnight, and Georgia Cockrell; brothers, Ezekiel, Patterson, Jacob, Bazzie, and Noah. He is survived by his sister, Kathryn Sheppard, and his brother, Harvey Temples. Honorary pallbearers are grandsons; Bert Hill, Kobchai Kijsamnong, Tyler Hearld, Graham Temples, Jacob Temples, and Alex Temples. Milton Shealy Funeral Home, Batesburg, is handling funeral arrangements. There will be graveside service at Ridge Crest Memorial Cemetery Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that each attendee wear a mask to the memorial service. Memories and Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com