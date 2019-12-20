Ellis Ira Sheppard, Jr. LEESVILLE - Ellis Ira Sheppard, Jr., 79, of Leesville, passed away December 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 21 at Hope Lutheran Church in Irmo conducted by Pastor Joseph Lindloff. Mr. Sheppard was born in Pageland, SC son of Ellis Sr. and Emily Oxner Sheppard. He was chief construction engineer for California Resort. He was a US Navy veteran. Surviving are his wife, Willie Winn Sheppard; son, Joey Sheppard of Leesville; step-daughters, Debra Roof of Sharpsburg, GA; Pamela Griffin of Gilbert; Crystal Crowley (Mike) of Gay, GA; sister, Patricia Prosser (Hoyt) of Leesville; best friend and brother for years from 1946, Bill Rentz (Laura); numerous nephews and grands and great grands. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 1400 Kennerly Road, Irmo, SC 29063. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 20, 2019