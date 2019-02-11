Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellis Rail. View Sign

Ellis Andrew Rail BLYTHEWOOD - A funeral service for Ellis Andrew Rail, 69, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Longcreek Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel. Mr. Rail died Friday, February 8, 2019. Born in Richmond, VA, he was a son of James Urbin Rail, Sr. and Francis Elizabeth Patterson Rail. A Vietnam veteran, he served in the U.S. Army, and was a Retired Procurement Officer at Fort Jackson. He was a family man who loved spending time with his family, fishing, camping, NASCAR racing, and was a photographer. A longtime member of Longcreek Church of Christ where he was a deacon for 20 years, he loved reading his Bible and worshipping his Lord. He fought the good fight, He finished the race, He kept the faith. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Trudy Rail; daughter, Crystal Rail Hall (O'dale) of Blythewood; son, Clay Rail (Michelle) of Murrels Inlet; grandchildren, Gary Westerfield, Charity Westerfield, Summer Hall (Maloney), Alana Rail, and Matthew Rail; great-grandchildren, Elena Relford, Ethan Relford and Melanie Westerfield; and brother, James Rail, Jr. Memories may be shared at

