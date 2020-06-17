Ellison Lamonte Brown COLUMBIA - Ellison Lamonte Brown, 62, affectionately known as "Monty", entered into rest at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, SC on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born June 16, 1957 in Columbia, SC, and is the youngest son of the late James and Thelma Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Portia Brown. Surviving relatives include his daughter, Cherie Jones (Louis) and son, Roshawn Brown (Portia), both of Rock Hill, SC.; grandchildren, Lauren Jones, Louis Jones III, Lailah Jones, Logan Brown and Zuri Brown, all of Rock Hill, SC; siblings, Emily Young of Pittsburg, PA, Debra Edwards (Nathaniel) of Camden, SC, James Brown of Rock Hill, SC, Jacquetta Larrymore (Henry) of Columbia, SC, and Marguerite Chisholm (Gary) of Rock Hill, SC; an aunt, Margaret G. Turner of Columbia, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Parker Funeral Home, 870 Saluda Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, June 19 at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



