Ellogene Roberts WILLIAMSTON Ellogene Foster "Gene" Roberts, 87, wife of the late Maynard Ratcliffe "Bob" Roberts, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born in Bristol, TN, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Lena Mae Glover Foster. She was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Survivors include her children, Nancy Dickerson (Jerry) of Ocala, FL, Phyllis Ables of Bossier City, LA, Grady Roberts (Ann) of Orangeburg, Jeff Roberts (Christi) of Fort Mill, Ricky Roberts (Angela) of Lexington, Darlene Freeman of Columbia, Mike Roberts (Carolyn) of Saint George, Chisele Bullock (Tommy) of West Columbia, Denise Butcher (Joe) of Spring, TX, Mark Roberts (Melanie) of Williamston; sister-in-law, Eda Mae Perkins of Andover, ME; twenty-three grandchildren; and thirty great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. The family will greet friends following the service. The family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted, and memorials be made to Calvary Baptist Church Missions, 10 Academy Street, Williamston, SC 29697. Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2020