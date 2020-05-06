Elly Blake Gross COLUMBIA - Elly Blake Gross, 18, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born on August 31, 2001 in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of Arthur Lee Gross, III and Pamela Haynes Gross. Elly graduated from Dreher High School in 2019. She was studying Natural Resource Management at Central Carolina Technical College. Family and friends remember her as an outdoor country girl with the beauty of a movie star. Her presence and beautiful smile brightened all lives she touched. She cherished her friends and was fiercely loyal to all of them. Elly loved hunting, fishing, animals, volleyball, dancing, music, and anything that included being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. Elly is preceded in death by Donald Leo Haynes, Jr, her grandfather and her Aunt Jeannie Stroud, Uncle Rufus Stroud and Cousin Braden Allen Haynes. She is survived by her parents, sister Jessy, grandparents Marianne Haynes, Shelby Stover Gross, Arthur Lee Gross Jr, aunts, uncles and cousins as follows: Donnie and Suzie Haynes, Nannette Callahan, Evan, Taylor, Mia, and Brock Haynes, Jimmy and Judy Haynes, Ellys, Kayla, Owen, and Brady Haynes, John Eric Haynes, Copeland, Leigha, and Norah Haynes, Jennie Haynes, Lee and Lindsey Stroud, Paige and Kenny Dixon, Lori and Matt Wilhoit, Jena and William "Bill" Northen, David, Clark, and Ben Northen. A private service will be held for the immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be held for the public at the property at 9830 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC 29061 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Central Carolina Technical College Foundation - 501c3 Natural Resources Program - In Memory of Elly Gross 506 N. Guignard Drive Sumter, SC 29150 Thompson Funeral Home - Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on May 6, 2020.