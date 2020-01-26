Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Frick Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer F. Frick, Jr. COLUMBIA - Mr. Frick died in Columbia, SC, on January 22, 2020. He was born in Columbia on November 5, 1925, the son of the late Elmer F. Frick Sr. and Blana Fulmer Frick. He graduated from Columbia High School and received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Accounting from the University of South Carolina. He was employed as an Accountant with Esso Standard Oil Company in Columbia and Charlotte for ten years before joining the South Carolina Electric and Gas Company. He retired from SCANA Corporation after 31 years as Assistant Vice President Auditing. Mr. Frick was a Certified Internal Auditor. He was active in the Institute of Internal Auditing, serving as President of the local chapter and Vice President of the Southeastern Region of the international organization, and served as a member and chair of several committees. While employed, he was active in the West Columbia-Cayce Chamber of Commerce and served as President in 1979. For many years he represented his Company on the Audit Committees of the Edison Electric Institute and the American Gas Association. In 1969 he served as Loaned Executive with the United Way. He was a veteran of World War II, and retired as a Lt. Colonel after serving 23 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Mr. Frick loved music and studied voice, piano and organ. He sang in various choruses and church choirs for over 70 years, and was a member of the Columbia Choral Society for 28 years. He was devoted to the many cats he had as pets over the years and to his "granddogs." He loved his church, and held many positions of church leadership. At the time of his death, he was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church. He looked forward to going to church and seldom missed a service when his health permitted. He also enjoyed travel and made trips to Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska and Canada. His favorite vacations in recent years were family trips to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He was always devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary Paschal Frick of Columbia; his daughter, Elizabeth (James) Potter of Bend, Oregon and son, Kenneth (Phyllis Carter) Frick of Landrum, SC; grandsons, Dr. Michael P. (Brittany) Mallin of Bend, Oregon, and Nathan C. Frick of Landrum, SC; granddaughter, Hannah Victoria Hinson of Landrum; great-granddaughter, Delilah James Mallin and great-grandson, Luke Patrick Mallin of Bend, Oregon; great-grandson, Noah Beau Hinson of Landrum; sister, Martha (Marion) Trotti of Atlanta; and step -grandsons, Richard N. Potter and William J. Potter of Columbia, SC. He was preceded in death by his sister, Theo Frick Abelmann of La Canada, California. We love you and will miss your wisdom and guidance in our lives! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of the Carolinas, 501 Archdale Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217, Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor St, Columbia, SC 29201 or animal rescue groups, including, Sunset Felines, 1130 Evergreen Ave, West Columbia, SC 29169 or Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212. The service for Mr. Frick will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared at

