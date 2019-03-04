Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmet Toole. View Sign

Elmet Allen Toole LEXINGTON - Mr. Elmet Allen Toole passed away on March 01,2019 in Lexington, SC. He was born October 18, 1921, the son of the late Claude Elmet and Emmie Eubanks Toole. Most of his life he lived in Aiken County. For the last four and a half years Elmet has resided at The Columbia Presbyterian Community in Lexington, SC. After Pearl Harbor he joined the Navy and served in the South Pacific with the Second Marine Division during the invasion of the Gilbert and Mariana Islands. After his discharge from the Military, he returned to Aiken County and married Fay Hewett where they raised their family. He was self employed for most of his working years and founded businesses in Augusta and Atlanta. He operated his business in Augusta for over fifty years, retiring at the age of 80. He always had an interest in flying, and at the age of 50 he was proud to earn his Private Pilot's License and flew his own airplane for several years. Elmet is survived by sons, Mark of North Augusta, SC and Daniel(Sherry) of Seneca, SC, and daughter, Cathy DeLoache(Eddie) of Lexington, SC, grandsons, Michael Toole and David DeLoache, granddaughters, Melissa Giffin(Alex), Katie Corley(Scott) and Lauren Casey(Eddie) and seven great- grandchildren. Elmet was predeceased by his wife, Fay of 68 years, his grandson Simon Mark Toole, and daughter-in-law Pearl Toole. Elmet was a member of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church for many years and also a member of Julia Rogers Sunday School Class. Memorials may be donated to Mount Horeb United Methodist Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 05, 2019, from 1 PM until service time in The Mausoleum Chapel at Pineview Memorial Gardens, 450 West Five Notch Road, North Augusta, SC 29841. Graveside services with Military Honors accorded by the US Navy Honor Guard at 2 PM with Reverend Faye Stephens officiating. Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Graniteville, SC (803)-593-8778.

3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy

Graniteville , SC 29829

