Elmira Seawright Binyard WEST COLUMBIA, SC - Graveside service for Mrs. Elmira Seawright Binyard, 84, of 182 Gardner Terrace Road, West Columbia will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in North. She passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at her residence. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home. Please continue to follow all safety measures of COVID-19.
Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2020