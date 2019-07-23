Elnora James

Service Information
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC
29112
(803)-247-2231
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Swansea, SC
View Map
Obituary
Elnora James SWANSEA-- The funeral service for Mrs. Elnora Davis James, 83, of 1736 St. Matthews Road, Swansea will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea where Pastor Lucius R Smith is the pastor and Pastor Larry Raiford will be officiating. Interment will follow in Little Zion FBH Church Cemetery in Gaston. Mrs. James passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 PM Tuesday, July 23, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
Published in The State on July 23, 2019
