Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elnora Tyler.

Elnora Kathleen "Kathy" Tyler COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Elnora Kathleen "Kathy" Tyler, 73, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Kilbourne Park Baptist Church, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Ms. Tyler passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in Latta. Born in Richlands, VA on December 1, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Curtis Clement Tyler and Marjorie "Margie" Fee Tyler. Her family moved to Columbia in 1946 and she spent her lifetime on Prentice Avenue. In 1964, she graduated from University High School in Columbia, where she played basketball. Ms. Tyler worked as a civilian in Finance at Fort Jackson for 37 years. She was recognized by the US Army in Kabul, Afghanistan three times for her unwavering support of American troops displayed by sending care packages for 19 years. During her retirement, she was a full time volunteer for the American Red Cross in Columbia for 8 years. She was an avid horse woman and shared that love with her niece and nephews, Julie, Randy, and Stephen Tyler. Her character was defined by her love of God and manifested into countless good works and commendations over her lifetime. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis C. Tyler, Sr. and Majorie Fee Tyler, both of Columbia, SC. Surviving are her brother, Reverend Curtis C. Tyler, Jr. and sister-in-law, Sue Dew Tyler, both of Latta, SC. Also, her nephew, Randy Tyler of Latta, SC, her niece, Julie Tyler-Brown (husband Chris) of Lisle, Illinois and her nephew, Stephen Tyler (wife Linda) of Cary, NC, great nephew, David Tyler of Charleston, WV, great niece, Candice Maxwell (husband Matt) of Charleston WV. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross Central SC Chapter, 2751 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or to Kilbourne Baptist Church, 4205 Kilbourne Rd, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories may be shared at

