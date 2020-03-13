Eloise "Weezy" Rabon 09/19/1931 03/9/2020 WEST COLUMBIA - Eloise Rabon, 88, of West Columbia was born in Horry County to the late Hallie and Amy King Rabon. Eloise was called home to be with the Lord and her late husband, Frances L. Rabon, March 9, 2020. A retiree of Westinghouse, Eloise was a hard -working, beloved and devoted operator. That work ethic didn't stop with the clock, it flourished at home as a wife, mother and even more as a grandmother and great grandmother. After retirement she found enjoyment in gardening, cooking and helping others within her community. Eloise loved her family unconditionally and she always put their needs above her own. She was "one tough ole bird" and fought up until her last breath. Eloise is survived by her sister, Essie May Jordan and brother Hallie Rabon Jr. (Linda), children; June Woodcock (Bruce), Sandra Jeffcoat, Frank Rabon, and Robert Rabon (Jennifer), grandchildren; Michael Jeffcoat (Michelle), Christina Woodcock, Blake Rabon, Tiffini Rabon, Travis Jeffcoat (Macey) and Bruce Woodcock Jr., along with great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, sisters, her son-in-law, many cherished friends, and loved ones. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm 5:00 pm on Sunday, March 15th at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 16th in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home Lexington. Interment will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2020