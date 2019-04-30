Eloise Mae Sellers LEXINGTON - Eloise Mae Sellers, 77, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born August 6, 1941 in Harrisburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Sanford William Every and Marion Eloise Swetland Every. Mrs. Sellers loved being a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. She also loved to crochet, enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, and playing card games. Survivors include her loving husband Henry H. Sellers, Jr.; daughters Susan K. Drozd (David), Teresa Lynn Braziel (James); sons Henry "Hank" H. Sellers, III, Timothy "Tim" Alan Sellers (Carrie); grandchildren Whitney Taylor (Robert), Austin Drozd, Ashton Clemons (Chad), Cameron Braziel, Alexandria "Alex" Braziel, Ryan Smoak; brothers Charlie, Bill, and Dennis Every (Bonnie). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Bobby and Bud Every. Funeral services will be held 1pm, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Woodridge Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will greet friends 6 to 8 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 30, 2019