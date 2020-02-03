Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Graddick. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home-Colonial Chapel 5202 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Elsie Pace Graddick WEST COLUMBIA Elsie Pace Graddick, 85, of West Columbia, died Friday, January 31, 2020. Born May 8, 1934 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Richard Homer and Maggie Riddle Pace. She loved her four-legged babies, Ringo and Sinatra. Mrs. Graddick was known for volunteering at the school library, as the school nurse, and for 24 years with the Harvest Hope Food Bank. She was a lifelong member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Blythewood. Survivors include her daughters, Margaret Graddick, Marie Carolyn Wilson and Mary-Anne Webster; grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Langston and JoAnne Boulware; and a sister, Ethel "Patsy" Smith. In addition to her parents and husband of 62 years, David Avery Graddick, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Ralph, Harold, Bill, Nell, Eunice and Clara. The funeral service for Mrs. Graddick will be held at 2 o'clock, Tuesday, February 4th at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1801 Cedar Creek Road, Blythewood. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Monday evening at Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make memorial donations to Sunset Felines, 1130 Evergreen Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29169 or Villalobos Rescue Center, 4525 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117 or to a . The family would like to thank the staff of Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community and Prisma Health Hospice for their love and care shown to Mrs. Graddick. Memories and condolences may be shared at

