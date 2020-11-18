1/1
Elton Jones "E.J." Wilson
1929 - 2020
March 24, 1929 - November 16, 2020
Blythewood , South Carolina - BLYTHEWOOD - Elton Jones "E.J." Wilson, Jr., 91, of Blythewood, died Monday, November 16, 2020. Born in Blythewood, SC, on March 24, 1929, he was a son of the late Elton Jones and Sara Bell Wilson. E.J. attended Clemson University as well as the University of South Carolina before spending his working career with Allied Chemical. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church growing up and later attended Killian Baptist Church. E.J. enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time.
Survivors include his sons, Ronnie (Debbie) Wilson of Blythewood, Steve (Debra) Wilson of Douglasville, GA, Mark Wilson of Blythewood; a daughter, Lynn (Mark) Nyland of Blythewood; grandchildren, Alicia, Jeff, Michael, Sarena, Shane, and Tara; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The graveside service for Mr. Wilson will be held 2 o'clock, Friday, November 20th, at Killian Baptist Church Cemetery, 577 Killian Road, Columbia, with Mr. William "Buck" Williams officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family suggests memorials be made to the charity of one's choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com



Published in The State on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Killian Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
