Elton LeGrand COLUMBIA Elton LeGrand, 79, of Columbia, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, on April 9, 1939, he was a son of the late Louie Louis and Bonnie Griffin LeGrand. Elton was a member of Northeast Weslyn Church where he also served as pastor. He went on to own and operate Northeast Electric with his brother for many years. There was never a stranger in his eyes, he was always willing to lend a hand and put others above his self for his entire life. Elton loved anything that involved sports, especially golf. He was the coach for his church's Softball and Basketball team for many years. He loved to watch the University of South Carolina play football. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Alice Clark LeGrand; a daughter, Angela LeGrand Chandler; granddaughter, Taylor Kristin Chandler; as well as brothers, Horace LeGrand (Kathleen), Leland LeGrand and Laverne LeGrand (Mary Jane); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he is preceded In death by his siblings, Alvin LeGrand, Melvin LeGrand, Marvin LeGrand, Myrtis LeGrand, Alma LeGrand Padgett and Elsie LeGrand Grawyrs. The funeral service for Mr. LeGrand will be held 12 o'clock, Wednesday, April 3rd, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 11 o'clock. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Regency Hospice for their tender love and care for Elton. Memorials may be made the , SC Chapter,140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210 Memories and condolences may be shared at

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

