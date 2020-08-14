Elvena Daniels Parks COLUMBIA - Elvena Daniels Parks was born April 30, 1941 in Kershaw County, SC. She was the daughter of the late Alfred Kelly, Sr. and Charliesena Burns Kelly. She entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2020. Elvena, affectionately known as "El," was educated in the public-school system of both Kershaw and Richland County. She graduated from C.A. Johnson High School and entered into the workforce at the Post Exchange on Fort Jackson. At the Post Exchange, she held various positions eventually becoming an assistant manager. After her retirement, she owned and operated "Parks One Stop" for several years in Elgin, South Carolina. Trustee Elvena Parks was a faithful and dedicated member of Fort Clark Baptist Church in Elgin, South Carolina and she served in many capacities. Elvena was a member of the Trustee Board, Pastor's Aide, Bereavement Team, and also served on the Community Life Center Ministry. El was a mainstay in the kitchen at Fort Clark, where she loved to prepare and serve meals for all of the church functions. She absolutely loved being in the kitchen at church. Elvena had a love for shopping and could always tell you who had the best sales whether it be the grocery store or a retail store. Her church family, friends, and relatives will truly miss her cooking skills, her signature laugh, and her famous catch phrase, "Well Now." Elvena was a very loving and devoted wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvin Parks, and her son, WIlliam "Billy" Daniels. Those left to cherish Elvena's memories are her brothers, Melvin (Gussie) Kelly of Columbia, SC and Alfred (Maebelle) Kelly, Jr of Elgin, SC; a special sister-in-law, Beverly Kelly of Columbia, SC; special cousins Thomasina "Tee" Davis of Columbia, SC, Eleanora Edmonds of Flint, MI and Barbara Crum of Lake Villa, IL; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The graveside service for Mrs. Elvena Daniels Parks will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, 11:00 PM at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens , 2603 Two Notch Rd Columbia , SC 29204 Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com
