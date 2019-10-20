Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwood Duernberger Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elwood "Woody" John Duernberger, Jr. IRMO - Elwood "Woody" John Duernberger, Jr. (age 75), of Irmo, SC, sadly passed away on October 16, 2019. Born in New York, NY to the late Elwood John Sr. and Gertrude Duernberger, he grew up in New Jersey before embarking on several adventures as a young adult. He played tennis for the University of South Alabama and served as the National Tennis Coach for Bahrain. Making a career change to the airline catering industry, he eventually settled in Irmo where he and his former wife Amy raised their family. Playing tennis was always a big part of Woody's life and in doing so, he developed lifelong friendships within the community. In his later years, Woody returned to his passion by teaching the game to others and became an avid golfer as well. He was a conversationalist who loved to tell stories and tinker with projects. When not at home with his dog Buddy, he could often be found at local antique shops gathering ideas for his next project or visiting friends and family across the country. Woody was a devoted and loving father to Kim and Scott (and their spouses, Brad and Jessi). Four years ago, he became a doting grandfather to his grandchild. He is remembered with love by both friends and family, including Amy, his sister Trudy, and her family. In keeping with Woody's easy-going style, a celebration of life will be held in the near future with drinks, food, and good company. Friends and family will be invited to attend. Scattering of his ashes will be private and held at a future date. The family welcomes thoughts of condolence. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass in his honor.

Elwood "Woody" John Duernberger, Jr. IRMO - Elwood "Woody" John Duernberger, Jr. (age 75), of Irmo, SC, sadly passed away on October 16, 2019. Born in New York, NY to the late Elwood John Sr. and Gertrude Duernberger, he grew up in New Jersey before embarking on several adventures as a young adult. He played tennis for the University of South Alabama and served as the National Tennis Coach for Bahrain. Making a career change to the airline catering industry, he eventually settled in Irmo where he and his former wife Amy raised their family. Playing tennis was always a big part of Woody's life and in doing so, he developed lifelong friendships within the community. In his later years, Woody returned to his passion by teaching the game to others and became an avid golfer as well. He was a conversationalist who loved to tell stories and tinker with projects. When not at home with his dog Buddy, he could often be found at local antique shops gathering ideas for his next project or visiting friends and family across the country. Woody was a devoted and loving father to Kim and Scott (and their spouses, Brad and Jessi). Four years ago, he became a doting grandfather to his grandchild. He is remembered with love by both friends and family, including Amy, his sister Trudy, and her family. In keeping with Woody's easy-going style, a celebration of life will be held in the near future with drinks, food, and good company. Friends and family will be invited to attend. Scattering of his ashes will be private and held at a future date. The family welcomes thoughts of condolence. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass in his honor. Published in The State on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close