Elwood "Woody" James
1932 - 2020
Elwood "Woody" James LEXINGTON Elwood "Woody" James, 87, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born November 26, 1932, in Wallace, NC, to Emil and Mary Henry Jenkins James. Woody grew up on the family farm along with his four brothers wherethey all relished and delighted in the experience only farm life could give. He graduated from Wallace High School and Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, Illinois. He then worked for Dixie Electronics for twenty-eight years as a branch manager, and later industrial electronics sales manager.In October of 1983 with the help of Jackie James, their three boys and Walker Williams, he opened Clothing World. On January 12, 2002, Elwood married Carolyn Aleda Shelton and they resided in Lexington, SC where they built a new home. Carolyn was a loving and devoted wife until the very end. Woody enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening and traveling but most of all he loved his family. We all have many fond memories of the adventures shared with him. His love for the outdoors lives on in each of us. He set an example for all of us to follow with his commitment and work ethic. Woody is survived by his wife, Carolyn and his three sons, Michael Elwood (Paige), Brian Mark and Alan Craig; stepdaughter, Jennifer Behr (Al); grandchildren, Michael Andrew (Caroline), Emily Copeland, Zachary Mark, William Daniel, Joshua Alan, Thomas Cooper, Weston Reid, Kelsey Alexandra and Hannah Ellen; step grandchildren, Adelaide, Evelyn, Estelle and Genevieve; great granddaughter, Ella Elisabeth James. He is predeceased by his parents; his four brothers, Carl Jenkins, Daniel Henry, William Cleveland and Harold Lloyd and also Iris Jacqueline James. Funeral service will be held at Caughman-HarmanFuneral Home, Lexington, SC on Monday, July 13 at 4:00 pm. He will be laid to rest in Rockfish Memorial Cemetery in Wallace, NC. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
