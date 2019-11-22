Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ely Guerrero-Clark. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Funeral service 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ely Guerrero-Clark IRMO, SC - A funeral service for Ely Guerrero-Clark, 80, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo is assisting the family. Mrs. Clark passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Tuguegarao, Philippines, she was the oldest of seven children to the late Vicente and Maria Apeles Gacias. She was a graduate of St. Paul's College with her Bachelor's degree in Economics. Mrs. Clark worked with Philippine Airlines where she reported directly to Mrs. Rovira, a top executive with the airline. She moved to the United States in 1972 and worked for the United Nations Pension Fund. Following her career with the UN, she began her employment with Chase Manhattan Bank, in Wall Street, and completed her employment with KPMG in Stamford, CT. She met her husband, Robert M. Clark while working with Chase Manhattan and they were married in 1983. Ely and Robert began moving around the world to various overseas locations where she supported her husband's assignments as a senior executive with Chase Manhattan Bank as well as several consulting firms. While living overseas, Ely was involved in numerous charitable organizations including raising over 100,000.00 to benefit a home for abandoned street children. Following her husband's second retirement in 2002, Ely and Robert relocated to Lake Murray, SC. Surviving are her husband, Robert M. Clark; daughter, Maria-Elena C. Zegna (Dr. Winston J.R. Canagasuriam); son, Angel Miguel Guerrero (Sheryl Martins Guerrero); step-daughters, Susan Clark, Margaret Plaskie (Thomas); grandchildren, Jacquelyn R. Guerrero Bendo (John), Lorenzo Guerrero, Kaitlyn Guerrero, Nico Martins, John Canagasuriam (Emma), Michelle Canagasuriam, and Gabriella Plaskie. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Grace and Jake Canagasuriam; sister, Melicent Balao and brother, Proserfino Gacias. Memorials may be made to the Foundation or The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Michigan Avenue NE, Washington, DC, 20017. Please share memories at

