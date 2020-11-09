Elyse Renee Ritter
October 18, 1989 - November 7, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Elyse Renee Ritter, 31, of Columbia, died Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, on October 18, 1989, she was a daughter of Stephen D. Ritter and Frieda L. Ritter.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her brother, Adam Ritter; aunts and uncles, Judy and Irwin Lachoff, Lee and Jacob Kansas, Debbie Ritter, Janet and Paul Ritter, Marsha and Elliot Scheck; as well as numerous cousins, extended family members and friends. Elyse was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Leon Ritter, and maternal grandparents, Marcia and Meyer Lachoff.
Elyse had a smile that lit up the world. She enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to music, watching people, and going to camp. Elyse was the best teacher, without saying a word.
The graveside service for Ms. Ritter will be held at 11 o'clock, Monday, November 9th at Beth Shalom Arcadia Lakes Cemetery, 1401 Arcadia Lakes, Columbia, SC 29206. Rabbi Jonathan Case will officiate. All are invited to attend; however, masks are required, and social distancing is enforced to maintain a safe environment for all. A livestream may be viewed by visiting Elyse's tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
. Due to current COVID19 conditions and the importance of health and safety during this time, the family ask that there be no formal visitation at the home. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Moultrie Suite of the Prisma Health Heart Hospital. Also, the family would like to thank Lisa Colon for years of her continuous love and support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Camp Burnt Gin, c/o DHEC Division CSHCN, 2100 Bull Street, Columbia, SC.
