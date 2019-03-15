Emika Javon Thompson COLUMBIA Funeral services for Miss Emika Javon Thompson will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday beginning 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her daughters, Tiera McMillian and Jasmine McMillian; sons, Amir McMillian and Justice McMillian; and their father, Deon McMillian; mother, Debra (Carolyn Brown) Thompson; father, Thomas (Helen) Thompson; other loving relatives and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emika Thompson.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Mar. 15, 2019