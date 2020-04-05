Emily M. Branham ELGIN Graveside service for Emily Maxine Branham, 71, will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Centerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Ridgeway Ward Missionary Fund. Mrs. Branham passed away at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born in Ridgeway, she was the daughter of the late Emery Stewart and Betty Mae Medlin Smith. She retired from Lugoff-Elgin Middle School Cafeteria and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Ridgeway Ward. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, sewing, quilting and fishing. Surviving are her husband, Lawrence Wallace Branham; son, Lawrence Wallace Branham, Jr. (Angela); daughters, Tracey Branham Trapp and Stacey Branham Griffin (Gregory); brothers, Jimmy Smith Sr., Robert Smith (Robin), and Jerry Smith (Pam); grandchildren, Caylin Watson and Adaria Dervin; 10 step-grandchild; great-grandson, Kairon Bramsen; and 9 step-great-grandchildren. Online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2020