Emily Sonder Ditzler LEXINGTON Emily S. Ditzler passed away May 11, 2020 at Colonial Gardens Alzheimer's Special Care Center. Born in Lycoming County, PA on May 31, 1928, Emily was the daughter of the late Fred W. and Josephine Sonder. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7239 Patterson Rd., Columbia, SC 29209. The family would like to thank the staff at Colonial Gardens and All Seasons Hospice for the loving care that they provided. Mrs. Ditzler, widow of Kenneth R. Ditzler, retired from Square D/Schneider Electric. After retiring, she enjoyed square dancing, gardening, boating and hosting family and friends with her husband at their new home on Lake Wateree. She was an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church and The Chapel at Lake Wateree Presbyterian Church. Throughout her adult life, she loved serving as nursery attendant and teaching children in Sunday school. As a volunteer of the Columbia Literary Council, she enjoyed teaching reading to adults. Emily is survived by her son, Dr. Russell Ditzler of Lexington; her daughter, Susan Bennett of Columbia; her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Dan Russell of Lexington; grandchildren, David Russell of Lexington, Amy Russell of Charleston, Rachel Ditzler Yokel of Charlotte and Andrew Ditzler of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Regan, Nathan and Amber Russell and Norah Wren Yokel; sister, Betty Barnwell of Watsontown, PA. She was preceded in death not only by her husband, but also by her infant daughter, Judith Elaine Ditzler and her brother, Eugene Sonder of Griffin, GA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 13, 2020.