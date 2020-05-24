Emily Zipperian Jones COLUMBIA - Emily Zipperian Jones, 59, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home in Hopkins, South Carolina. She was born on July 29, 1960 in Neubrucke, Germany to Roy and Shigeko Thompson. She joined the Air Force after high school, obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing and Accounting from Carroll College. After retiring from the Air Force, she remained in the United States Air National Guard, serving as a recruiting officer and working in communications. She was a United States Air National Guard Veteran, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant after 31 years of service to her country. During her time of service, Emily was awarded the Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal with 7 Oak Leaf Clusters, the National Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and Organizational Excellence Award. She enjoyed spending lots of time with her son, her friends and family, and her dogs. Emily is survived by her mother, Shigeko Thompson Phillips of Columbia; a son, Alex Zipperian of Columbia; a brother and his wife, Jonny and Elizabeth Thompson of Lexington; a step-brother, Gary Phillips of Columbia; a step-sister and her husband, Carlene and Jim Grayson of Simpsonville; and nieces and nephews Katie and Emmie Thompson of Lexington; Mark Phillips of California; and Bryan and Allison Grayson of Simpsonville. She was predeceased by her father, Roy Thompson, Jr; her step-father, Myles Phillips; and her step-sister-in-law, Beth Phillips. A drive through visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. A private memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Interment will be at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. An avid dog lover, Emily would appreciate memorial gifts be made to PETS Inc., The Carolinas Humane Society, 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC 29170. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.