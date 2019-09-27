Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Jean Addison. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 1:00 PM Second Nazareth Baptist Church 2300 Elmwood Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Emma Jean Addison COLUMBIA- Ms. Emma Jean Addison, was born May 26, 1938 in Richland County, SC to the late Thomas Curry and Jimmilean Robinson Curry Jones. She departed from this life on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Ms. Addison attended Booker T. Washington High School, and later received an Associate's Degree in Secretarial Science from Midlands Technical College. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Willie Frank Addison, Sr. Ms. Addison retired from Belk, formerly known as J.B. Whites, after 26 years of service. She used her energy and love for people to impact the lives of kids and their parents, by volunteering for 17 years as a Foster Grandparent. Ms. Addison was a long-standing and faithful member of Second Nazareth Baptist Church. Her legacy will live in those who know and love her. She leaves to mourn her passing but cherish her memory, three children: Mr. Willie F. Addison, Jr, (Rhonda) and Darrell B. Addison, Sr. (Vickie), and Mr. Eugene K. Addison, Sr (Yvette); one nephew whom she raised: Paul Porter; five grandchildren: Tasha Addison and Darrell B. Addison, Jr., Devin B. Gibbs, Eugene K. Addison, Jr., and Megan Y. Addison; four great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. The homegoing service for Ms. Emma Jean Addison will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 1:00 PM at Second Nazareth Baptist Church, 2300 Elmwood Avenue. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

