Emma K. DuBose LAMAR - Emma K. DuBose, 89, wife of the late V. Fred DuBose died on May 29, 2020. Born in Lee County, SC, she was the daughter of Marie Kinlaw Logan. She is survived by a son, Freddie DuBose, (Deborah); grandchildren, Andrew Troublefield (Dawn), Mark Troublefield (Kristin); great-grandchildren, Gracie and Julia Troublefield; sisters, Lois Hayes, Shelby Jean Christmas, Alice Owens, and Joyce Christmas (Bill). She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family, as well as special friends and farm associates Leyland Carroway, and Donnie Branham. She is predeceased by a son, David DuBose, a sister, Elizabeth Walters, and a niece Pam Hayes. Mrs. DuBose graduated from Tuomey Hospital Nursing School as a registered nurse. She worked at Lee County Memorial Hospital for approximately 50 years serving part of that as Director of Nursing She also worked for the Lee County Health Department, as well as in the medical practices of Dr. Herman Denny, Dr. Leroy Dennis, Dr. John Pate, and Dr. Edgar Deschamps, III. She embraced nursing with dedication and compassion that will long be remembered by many of those she worked to heal. She balanced her nursing career as a perfect wife, mother and a very important part of The DuBose Family Farm. In addition to her legendary fruitcakes, pecan pies, pound, caramel, pineapple and coconut cakes she loved to share, we believed it was her wish to be remembered for her love of the entire DuBose family, her exceptional nursing skill, and her dedication as a mother, wife, grandmother, and sister. We believe she achieved this legacy through the love she had for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her wisdom and service to Him. We are forever changed for having had her in our lives on this earth. Visitation will be held on June 6, 2020, from 2:00 until ­3:00 pm at Newman Swamp Southern Methodist Church located at 1037 Lee State Park Road, Lamar. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 pm at Cypress Cemetery located at 1900 Cypress Cemetery Road and will be officiated by the Revs. Chuck Alford, Dan Plunkett, Jack Jarrett, and Curtis DuBose. The family wishes to offer special thanks to her caretaker, and sister Joyce Christmas, and her husband Bill. She faithfully supported the Southern Methodist Church Foreign Missions and Newman Swamp Southern Methodist Church where she attended. Memorials may be made to the Southern Methodist Church, General Conference Board of Foreign Missions, 541 Broughton Street, Orangeburg, SC, 29115. Hancock-­ Elmore Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store