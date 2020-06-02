Emmett Sanders
Emmett Sanders HAGOOD - A private graveside service for Emmett Sanders will be held at Church of the Ascension in Rembert, SC. Father John Zimmerman will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Boy Scouts of America or The Red Cross. Emmett Preston Sanders, 62, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born in Sumter, SC, the son of the late Julian Emmett and Frances McDaniel Sanders. Emmett is survived by his wife, 2 daughters, and a sister. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel
1112 Fair Street
Camden, SC 29020
(803) 432-3583
