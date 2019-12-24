Emmitt McNairy, Jr. TOLEDO, OHIO - First Sergeant Retired, Emmitt McNairy, Jr, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Born in Arkansas and raised in Toledo, Ohio, he was a retiree of the US Army and US Postal Service. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Malissa Starkes-McNairy, daughter, Cassandra Draughter, sisters, Gloria McNairy and Alice McNairy, four grandchildren, two brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law and a host of relatives and friends. The funeral service will take place on December 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Brookland Baptist Church, W. Columbia, SC; Interment at Ft. Jackson, SC. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Dec. 24, 2019