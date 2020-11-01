1/1
Engle Hall Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Engle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Engle Lesslie Hall, Sr.
October 28, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Funeral services for Engle Lesslie Hall, Sr., 83, of Charlotte, NC, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Woodridge Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Engle Hall passed away October 28, 2020. Born in Bristow, OK, he was the son of the late Ernie Leslie Hall and Ruby Curtis Hall. Engle was a graduate of Fairmont State University in Fairmont, West Virginia. Engle then served his country in the US Air Force, and retired as a Major after 30 years of service. He served in the Vietnam War, and earned a Bronze Star medal, Meritorious Service medal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal. Engle earned a Master's degree in Public Administration from the University of South Carolina after his retirement. He enjoyed cars of all types, especially rally cars, and was an avid amateur photographer. Engle married the love of his life, Sallie Lee Molden, in 1959, and they were happily together for over 61 years. He enjoyed watching his sons and grandchildren play sports, and was involved in their athletic endeavors.
Engle is survived by his sons, Les Hall (Melissa) of Charlotte, NC, William Hall (Sarah) of Chicago, IL, Brad Hall (Kelly) of Phoenix, AZ; 4 grandchildren, Julia and Elizabeth Hall, Brendan and Cooper Hall. Engle is also survived by a large and loving extended family. In addition to his parents, Engle was predeceased by his wife, Sallie Lee Hall, and his best friend, Brad Dansby, who was the Godfather to his sons.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Atrium Pineville Hospital, and his nurses at First Light Home Health Care for their attentive care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shaw AFB Airman & Family Readiness Center, 20 FSS / FSFR 524 Stuart Ave Bldg 1127Shaw AFB SC 29152.
Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home
138 Corley Mill Road
Lexington, SC 29072
(803)490-7137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved