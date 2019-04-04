MSG Enrique Sanchez CRESTVIEW, FL - MSG Enrique Sanchez, 45 of Crestview, Florida, earned his wings March 26, 2019. He was born, December 8, 1973 in Panama City, Panama to Leida Jackson. In 1998 he married Crystal Sanchez in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He began school in Panama at Manuel Jose Hurtado. He also went to Busbee Middle School and Brookland Cayce High School in Columbia, South Carolina. He also attended Fayetteville State University and Troy University. A military memorial will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Friday, April 5th, 2019 with full military honors. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Crestview Memorial. To share memories, express condolences, order flowers and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.daviswatkins.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 4, 2019