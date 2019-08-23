Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erbie Frances Parker. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Visitation 9:30 AM Assembly Room of the Church 1171 Olympia Avenue Columbia , SC View Map Service 10:00 AM Saint Luke's Lutheran Church 1171 Olympia Avenue Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Erbie Frances Parker COLUMBIA - Erbie Frances Parker passed away at his home on August 20, 2019 at the age of 93. Erbie graduated from Olympia High School in 1944 and Married his high school sweetheart Doris Carter at Saint Luke's Lutheran Church on October 25, 1944 before he shipped out to fight the war in the Pacific. They maintained their membership at Saint Luke's Lutheran Church for the duration of their 71 year marriage which Erbie says was not long enough. They remained devoted to the Olympia Community throughout their entire life and served as Officers of "The Olympia Alumni", and "We are Olympia". Erbie was pre deceased by his wife of 71 years Doris Carter Parker parents Marshall M Parker and Jessie Kelly Parker, a brother Leslie "Babe" Parker and Sister Alberta Parker Benton. He is survived by two sons Paul (Sandra Blizzard) and David (Sharon Dodson), Grand Children Christian, Steven, Shannon (Watts), Tracy, and Timothy and many Great and Great GreatGrandchildren. He will be missed by all but he leaves a Christ filled memory for all to follow. Services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday August 24, 2019 at Saint Luke's Lutheran Church, 1171 Olympia Avenue, Columbia, SC. 29201 Visitation will be in the Assembly Room of the Church at 9:30 am with the service to follow in the Sanctuary. Special thanks to MSA Hospice and the Nurses and technicians that took care of him. Reverend Andrew Isenhower and Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service will preside over the services. Please send memorials to: Saint Luke's Lutheran Church, 1171 Olympia Avenue, Columbia, SC 29201 Please sign the online guest book at

