Eric Linden Farmer, Sr. COLUMBIA Eric Linden Farmer, Sr., CPA of Columbia, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the age of 72 from complications of juvenile diabetes. Eric is survived by his sons Eric L. Farmer, Jr. (Somers Maky Farmer) of Greenville, SC, and Edward Thomas Farmer (Taylor Hendrix Farmer) of West Columbia. He was a much loved member of the Evelyn Griggs family. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Barr-Price Funeral Home, 609 Northwood Road, Lexington, SC 29072. The funeral service will be held 3 pm, Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, 1220 Cedar Grove Road, Leesville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cedar Grove Church Building Fund. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2019