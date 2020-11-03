Eric Lee Lawson

December 27, 1965 - October 30, 2020

Union, South Carolina - Eric Lee Lawson, age 54, joined his Heavenly Father on October 30, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born on December 27, 1965 in Union, SC, he was the youngest son of Joan B. Lawson and the late Donald R. Lawson, Sr.

Eric is survived by his daughters, Maya Rainwater Lawson and Maria Bishop Lawson of Lexington, SC; his loving mother, Joan (Gran) Lawson; his devoted friend Lory Sommer; brothers Russell Lawson (Kathy) of Roebuck, SC and Barry Lawson (Kristen) of Clemson, SC along with his nieces Calli Santifort (Taylor) of Charlotte, NC and Mallori Farkas (Jake) of Spartanburg, SC.

He is predeceased by his father Donald Russell Lawson, Sr.; paternal grandparents Harold A. and Ruby W. Lawson, and his maternal grandparents Roy C. and Madge H. Bishop. His adoring dog, Gipper, and several beloved cats.

Eric graduated from Union High School in 1984 and the University of South Carolina in 1990, where he obtained a degree in Journalism. He worked for the SC Commission for the Blind before moving to Spartanburg, SC. While living in Spartanburg, he worked for the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Converse College, and Limestone University. He relocated to Greenwood, SC, in 2013 where he was employed by Lander University for the remainder of his career.

Eric will be remembered as a loving father, devoted to his family, his beloved pets, and his University of S.C. Gamecocks. He enjoyed spending his free time with family and friends.

Graveside Services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Doug Estes. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service at the cemetery.

The family would like to extend a heart filled thanks to Hospice of the Upstate for their compassionate care and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate in Anderson, SC.

The family will be at the home of his brother, Russell Lawson, 457 Moores Crossing, Roebuck, SC 29376.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store